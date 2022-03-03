BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.

BTA stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

