BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

MUI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 90,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,839. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

