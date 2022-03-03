Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BCX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

