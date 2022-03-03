BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 142.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of BST opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

