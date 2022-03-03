Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
BKEP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
