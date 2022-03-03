Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.