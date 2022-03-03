B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 685 ($9.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.21).

BME opened at GBX 602.80 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 587.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.61. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.85), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($313,967,529.85).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

