BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 86.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.20 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £207.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

