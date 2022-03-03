BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 86.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.20 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £207.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
