BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,596 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of iRobot worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

