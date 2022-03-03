BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

