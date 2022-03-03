BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Air Lease worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.