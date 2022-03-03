BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.76

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 597578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNPQY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($84.27) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.