Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.89. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.86. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 382.24 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $355.87 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

