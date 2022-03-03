Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $29.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. BOX has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

