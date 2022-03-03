BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 590 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 245.23% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BP.B opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £34.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

