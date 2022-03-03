Brady Shirley Sells 5,295 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $223,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CFX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

