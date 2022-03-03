Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

