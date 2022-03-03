Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 1,964 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.