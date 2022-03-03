Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

