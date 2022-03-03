Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.