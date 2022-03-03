Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.
Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
