Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.