Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $101.84 and a 12 month high of $144.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.