Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to report sales of $574.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $594.13 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

