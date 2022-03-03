Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

