Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -719.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

