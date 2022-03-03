Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -719.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.