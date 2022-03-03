Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,474 shares of company stock valued at $69,497,091. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $8,792,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $934,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DASH opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.15. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

