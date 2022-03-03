Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INMB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.