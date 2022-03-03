Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INMB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ INMB opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
