Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.23.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$44.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.