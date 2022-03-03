Brokers Issue Forecasts for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 2,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,371,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

