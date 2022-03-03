Brokers Offer Predictions for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

