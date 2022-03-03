Brokers Offer Predictions for Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanterix by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.