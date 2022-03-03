Brokers Offer Predictions for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMLR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

SMLR stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

