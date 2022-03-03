Brokers Offer Predictions for UWM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of UWM by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

