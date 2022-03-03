Brokers Offer Predictions for Veracyte, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

VCYT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Veracyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

