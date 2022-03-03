Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 13,499 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $43.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

