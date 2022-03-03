Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,037,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $334.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.21. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $280.81 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.