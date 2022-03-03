Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,149 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 132,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 920,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 92.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 504,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 242,630 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 644.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 696,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,124,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

