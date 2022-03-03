Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 45,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,915. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

