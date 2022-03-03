Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 803,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,145,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.