Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 8,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

