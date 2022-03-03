Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,229. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.