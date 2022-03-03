Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.03% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of ALTL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

