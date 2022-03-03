BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 67.6% in February

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

