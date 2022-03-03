BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 67.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

3 Stocks Set to Double
BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.