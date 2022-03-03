BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,261. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 527,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BTRS by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 508,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 412,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 247,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 186,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.