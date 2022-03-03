Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

