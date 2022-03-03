Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.09.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

