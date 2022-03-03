Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT Raised to GBX 2,935 at Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,019.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

