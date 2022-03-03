Bunzl’s (BNZL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,863 ($38.41) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,780.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,715.45.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

