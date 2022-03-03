Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 414.9% in February

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 414.9% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BURBY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,101. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.89) to GBX 1,928 ($25.87) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.18) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.19) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,309.03.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.