C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up about 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.72% of C3.ai worth $34,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $101.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

