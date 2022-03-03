C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of AI opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

